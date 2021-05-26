RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (25 May 2021)

New Cases: 2 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,295 Active Cases: 366 Total Recovered: 32,543 (26 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 10 (2 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 243,795 (257 New) Total Deaths: 1,154 (0 New) Total Vaccinated To Date: 345,806 (1,159 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
