Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (23 May 2021)

New Cases: 10 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,284 Active Cases: 437 Total Recovered: 32,462 (144 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 9 (2 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 243,176 (379 New) Total Deaths: 1,153 (0 New) CFR 3.36% Total Vaccinated To Date: 344,647 (253 New)

