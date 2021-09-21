RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (21 September 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 33 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,416 Active Cases: 6,174 Total Recovered: 52,743 (288 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 59 (7New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 6 Total Test Conducted: 403,244 (974 New) Total Deaths: 2,267 (3New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 515, 349 (5,088 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 241,737 (2,119 New) Full Dose Johnson &amp; Johnson: 235,650 (876 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 477,387 (2,995New)

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

Air Force receives report on plane crash that killed COAS, 10 others

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

Northern Elders Forum says the north has the numbers to continue ruling Nigeria

Trending

Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2021 at a glance: a sneak peek at the sessions and speakers set for this year's highly anticipated event

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)

Ambassador A.Sidoruk meets Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana

Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of South Africa