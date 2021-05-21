RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (20 May 2021)

New Cases: 13 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,251 Active Cases: 606 Total Recovered: 32,260 (14 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 6 (2 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 240,695 (501 New) Total Deaths: 1,153 (0 New) CFR 3.37% Total Vaccinated To Date: 339,481 (2,655 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

