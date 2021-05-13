RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (13 May 2021)

New Cases: 14 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,200 Active Cases: 737 Total Recovered: 32,176 (0 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 9 (2 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 238,017 Total Deaths: 1,153 Total Vaccinated To Date: 330,348

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
