RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Libya: Collective Efforts to Enhance Access to COVID-19 Vaccines in Libya

Authors:

APO Importer

A plane carrying more than 40000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 40000 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests donated by Malta has just arrived at Mitiga international airport in Tripoli.

WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean
WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean

The Central Procurement and Supplies Unit within the Maltese Ministry of Health managed the delivery of these essential supplies to Libya, in coordination with the European Union, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Libyan Ministry of Health.

Recommended articles

“Today’s donation of COVID-19 vaccines and antigen-based rapid diagnostic test kits confirms the support of Malta towards Libya and its people. It is our hope that this donation will contribute to strengthening national efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” said H.E. Mr Charles Saliba, the Ambassador of Malta in Libya.

“WHO has repeatedly stressed that equitable access to safe and effective vaccines is critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. No one is safe until everyone is safe. We are very grateful to the Government of Malta for its solidarity,” said Ms Elizabeth Hoff, WHO Representative in Libya. Libya is currently rolling out its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. As of the end of July 2021, Libya received more than 1.3 million doses of COVD-19 vaccine from different sources. To date, over half a million people have received their first dose of the vaccine in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

“Most celebrities are paid $40k to eat poop in Dubai” - Socialite alleges (VIDEO)

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out

Here are 5 must-have back pain relief tips for women with big breasts

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Whitemoney blows hot in argument with Pere

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house

Wearing socks to bed: 5 reasons to start doing it