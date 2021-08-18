RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets Political Party Leaders to Discuss Covid-19 Containment Measures

Authors:

APO Importer

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Mombasa met a cross-section of Political Party Leaders to discuss the country's Covid-19 containment measures in the wake of rising infection and mortality rates.

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

At the meeting attended by The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga (ODM), Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Hon. Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Hon. Gideon Moi (KANU) and Hon. Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), the leaders agreed to play a leading role in encouraging Kenyans to abide by the Covid-19 containment protocols and interventions including uptake of vaccines.

Recommended articles

Once again, the Political Party Leaders applauded Government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, and appealed to Kenyans to take personal responsibility so as to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all Kenyans.

Also present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, and Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Hon. Mutahi Kagwe (Health) among other senior Government officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

“Most celebrities are paid $40k to eat poop in Dubai” - Socialite alleges (VIDEO)

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out

Here are 5 must-have back pain relief tips for women with big breasts

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Whitemoney blows hot in argument with Pere

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house

Wearing socks to bed: 5 reasons to start doing it