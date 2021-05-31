Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (30 May 2021)

643 patients have recovered, 406 from the Home Based & Isolation Caren while 237 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 116,776 of whom 84,832 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,944 are from various health facilities.

16 people from reports of facility audit records conducted on diverse dates in April and May are reported to have succumbed to the disease. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,157.

1,225 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,724 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 93 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 56 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are on observation.

85 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

