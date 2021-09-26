RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 September 2021)

New cases: 323 Sample size: 5,606 Positivity Rate: 5.8% Recoveries: 432 Recorded Deaths: 14

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Cumulative tests: 2,533,467 Total Confirmed cases: 248,392 Total Recoveries: 239,730 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,096

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files

