Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (25 May 2021)

1,134 patients have recovered from the disease, 875 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 259 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 115,813.

1,079 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,756 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.113 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 65 on supplemental oxygen. 24 patients are under observation.

Another 98 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 91 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units.

VACCINATION: As of today, a total of 957,804 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.Of these 561,649 are aged 58 years and above among others, Health workers, 164,369, Teachers 150,807, while Security Officers 80,979.

