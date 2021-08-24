Cumulative tests: 2,326,598 Total Confirmed cases: 230,794 Total Recoveries: 215,374 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,564
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (24 August 2021)
New cases: 1,166 Sample size: 9,924 Positivity Rate: 11.8% Recoveries: 1,901 Recorded Deaths: 36
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
