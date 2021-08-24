RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (24 August 2021)

New cases: 1,166 Sample size: 9,924 Positivity Rate: 11.8% Recoveries: 1,901 Recorded Deaths: 36

Cumulative tests: 2,326,598 Total Confirmed cases: 230,794 Total Recoveries: 215,374 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,564

