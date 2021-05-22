Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (21 May 2021)

109 patients have recovered from the disease, 63 from the Home Based & Isolation Care, & 46 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 114,394 of whom 83,144 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,250 are from various health facilities.

3 deaths have been reported, 1 having occurred in 24 hours while 2 are late death reported after conducting facility record audits within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,043.

1,049 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,568 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program.111 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilator support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. 23 patients are under observation.

86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION:A total of951,026persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these; 289,030 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 163,773, Teachers 149,641, Security Officers 80,360 and Others 268,222.

The Government is expecting to get 130,000 doses from the Covax facility through the GAVI dose sharing arrangement across Neighbouring Countries early next week.

Further, from our re-organization and planning, we intend to mop up doses of vaccines countrywide that have not been used so far in this first phase.

The cumulative available doses will enable the country to start off our second dose vaccination by the end of next week.

We urge all the vaccination centres to remain open throughout the weekend of 29th and 30th of this month to enable the exercise of second dose administration to be carried out.

The vaccines we are expecting have a shelf life of one month which means they will expire at the end of June & we are encouraging all the frontline workers who got their first dose in the month of March to turn up for their second dose as soon as they are required to do so.

The Government is working on the acquisition of additional vaccines to ensure 60% of the popuation is vaccinated by the end of June 2022 so as to attain herd immunity in our continuing fight against Covid-19.

The procurement agreement through African Union for 30million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines is almost complete.

The AstraZeneca vaccines are administered free of charge and therefore should attract no fees. Anyone found charging Kenyans a fee for the vaccines will face the full force of the law.

