Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (21 June 2021)

218 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,577 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 8.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 179,293 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,907,096.

