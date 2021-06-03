Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (2 June 2021)

16 patients have recovered from the disease, 9 from various health facilities while 7 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program. Total recoveries now stand at 117,039 of whom 85,047 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,992 are from various health facilities.

18 people are reported to have succumbed to the disease all of them being late death reports from facility record audits conducted on diverse dates in the month of April and May. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,206.

1,251 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,705 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program.92 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units.

