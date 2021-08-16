Cumulative tests: 2,259,150 Total Confirmed cases: 221,406 Total Recoveries: 203,922 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,350
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (16 August 2021)
New cases: 679 Sample size: 5,693 Positivity Rate: 11.9% Recoveries: 1,550 Recorded Deaths: 10
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
