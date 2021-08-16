RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (15 August 2021)

New cases: 789 Sample size: 5,498 Positivity Rate: 14.4% Recoveries: 1,550 Recorded Deaths: 21

Cumulative tests: 2,253,457 Total Confirmed cases: 220,727 Total Recoveries: 203,922 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,340

