Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (13 May 2021)

124 patients have recovered, 85 from the Home Based & Isolation Care while 39 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 113,248 of whom 82,298 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 30,950 are from various health facilities.

18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 15 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 3 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,968.

A total of 1,021 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,840 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 117 patients are in the ICU, 23 are on ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

92 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 87 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: A total of 930,460 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.Of these 283,507 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 162,071, Teachers 145,796, Security Officers 78,684 and Others 260,403.

