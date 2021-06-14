RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (13 June 2021)

161 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,805 tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of now 5.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 175,337 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,866,825.

