Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 August 2021)

New cases: 1,437 Sample size: 10,764 Positivity Rate: 13.4% Recoveries: 1,056 Recorded Deaths: 29

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Cumulative tests: 2,239,082 Total Confirmed cases: 218,713 Total Recoveries: 201,054 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,302

