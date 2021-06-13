Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (12 June 2021)

442 patients have recovered, 418 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program & 24 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 120,031 of whom 87,288 are from the Home Based Care & Isolation Program, & 32,743 are from various health facilities.

18 people have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in 24 hours, while 17 are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,396.

957 patients are admitted in various health facilities, while 4,796 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 163 patients are in the ICU, 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 105 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 100 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

