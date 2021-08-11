Cumulative tests: 2,218,566 Total Confirmed cases: 215,730 Total Recoveries: 199,439 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,241
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (11 August 2021)
New cases: 1,974 Sample size: 13,407 Positivity Rate: 14.7% Recoveries: 53 Recorded Deaths: 30
