Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (11 August 2021)

New cases: 1,974 Sample size: 13,407 Positivity Rate: 14.7% Recoveries: 53 Recorded Deaths: 30

Cumulative tests: 2,218,566 Total Confirmed cases: 215,730 Total Recoveries: 199,439 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,241

