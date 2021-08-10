RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (10 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 1,183 Sample size: 8,144 Positivity Rate: 14.5% Recoveries: 1,318 Recorded Deaths: 32

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Cumulative tests: 2,205,159 Total Confirmed cases: 213,756 Total Recoveries: 198,786 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,211

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

House Speaker Gbajabiamila sneaks into Twitter Space room amid Buhari ban

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother introduces 4 new housemates

Nigerians heap praises on Ghana as parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana and UAE

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie