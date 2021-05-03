Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (1 May 2021)

County distribution: Nairobi 175, Mombasa 61, Uasin Gishu 49, Kisumu 36, Siaya 34, Nyeri and Nandi 33 cases each, Kakamega 30, Makueni 25, Nakuru 24, Bungoma 23, Kiambu 21, Kilifi 20, Migori and Busia 15 cases each, Isiolo 14, Narok 13, Garissa, Meru and Kitui 12 cases each, Machakos 11, Bomet 8, Kericho 7, Trans Nzoia and Laikipia 6 cases each, Baringo and Murang’a 5 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Homa Bay and Kajiado 4 cases each, Vihiga and Embu 3 cases each, Kisii 2, Tharaka Nithi and Samburu 1 case each.

224 patients have recovered from the disease, 177 from Home Based & Isolation Care, while 47 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 108,789 of which 79,234 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 29,555 are from various health facilities.

20 deaths have been reported, 3 of them occurred in 24 hours, 13 on diverse dates within the last one month & 4 are late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,744.

A total of 1,304 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,648 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 188 patients are in the ICU, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen. 44 patients are on observation.

Another 137 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 130 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION UPDATE: A total of 884,858 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 515,288 are aged 58 years and above together with others, Health workers are 157,967, Teachers 137,348 while Security Officers 74,272.