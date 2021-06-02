RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (1 June 2021)

349 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,208 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 8.3%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 171,084 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,815,766.

New cases by County; Nairobi 80, Kisumu 67, Siaya 37, Mombasa 35, Kilifi 19, Nyamira 14, Kericho 14, Kiambu 12, Makueni 10, Kisii 9, Garissa 9, Busia 7, Uasin Gishu 5, West Pokot 5, Kitui 4, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Homa Bay 2, Kakamega 2, Kirinyaga 2, Narok 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Nyeri 1 and Embu 1.

176 patients have recovered, 144 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 32 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 117,023 of whom 85,040 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 31,983 are from various health facilities.

16 people are reported to have succumbed to the disease with all of them being late death reports from facility record audits conducted on diverse dates in the months of April and May. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,188.

1,257 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,704 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program. 92 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units.

