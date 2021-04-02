Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (1 April 2021)

252 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 240 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

VACCINATION UPDATE: Already over 800,000 doses have been disptached for vaccination countrywide. The balance of vaccines that are at our national level amount to 314, 000, while at the regional level there are 261,500 still left.

In the sub county stores there is a balnace of 138, 000. Other health facilities have received 406,500 doses. The Government aims at vaccinating 26 million Kenyans by June next year.

We have been able to vaccinate 196, 435 persons.; amongst these, 111,458are male and 84,977 are female.

Nairobi 63,034, Uasin Gishu 13,884, Nakuru 11,994, Kisumu 8,656, Kajiado 6,842, Kiambu 6,497, Mombasa 6,397, Murang’a 5,471, Nyeri 5,273, Transnzoia 4,392, Laikipia 4,062, Kericho 3,787, Bungoma 3,592, Homabay 3,588, Kisii 3,294, Nyandarua 3,000, Kitui 2,732, Siaya 2,584, Elgeyo Markwet 2,378, Vihiga 2,348, Kirinyaga 2,311, Embu 2,008, Kakamega 2,002, Baringo 1,943, Nandi 1,861, Bomet 1,823, Busia 1,801, Meru 1,552, Tharaka Nithi 1,500, Wajir 1,271, Migori 1,240, Kilifi 1,085, West Pokot 1,020, Samburu 969, Garissa 845, Nyamira 732, Makueni 647, Kwale 576, Isiolo 559, Turkana 502, Tana River 419, Mandera 395, Marsabit 203 and Lamu 149.