Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 August 2021)
New cases: 1,571 Sample size: 9,065 Positivity rate: 17.3% Recoveries: 4,497 Recorded Deaths: 32 Cumulative tests: 2,166,046 Total Confirmed cases: 208,262 Total Recoveries: 195,685 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,057
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng