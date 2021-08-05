RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 August 2021)

New cases: 1,571 Sample size: 9,065 Positivity rate: 17.3% Recoveries: 4,497 Recorded Deaths: 32 Cumulative tests: 2,166,046 Total Confirmed cases: 208,262 Total Recoveries: 195,685 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,057

Ministry of Health, Kenya
