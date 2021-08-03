Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (03 August 2021)
New cases: 1,085 Sample size: 7,067 Positivity rate: 15.4% Recoveries: 403 Recorded Deaths: 25 Cumulative tests: 2,149,376 Total Confirmed cases: 205,356 Total Recoveries: 190,095 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,995
