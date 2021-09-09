Coronavirus - Ghana: The United States Provides Life-Saving Support to Ghana's COVID-19 Response

The United States is donating four oxygen plants, each with the capacity to produce 250 liters of oxygen per minute, enough for approximately 25 severely ill patients per day. In addition to the oxygen plant at the Ghana Infectious Disease Center, an oxygen plant has already been delivered to Cape Coast Municipal Hospital, and two additional plants will be delivered to Kumasi South Hospital and Tamale West Hospital. USAID supported pre-installation work to ensure sites were ready to receive the plants, including necessary infrastructure, electricity connections, and piping. USAID will also donate 28 high-flow, high-pressure oxygen concentrators to provide life-saving oxygen at healthcare facilities across Ghana’s 16 regions. Each specialized concentrator can provide oxygen for three severely ill patients at a time. The package of oxygen support includes not only equipment, but also supplies of oxygen cylinders and pulse oximeters, and training health staff and engineers in the use and maintenance of the equipment.

Ambassador Sullivan also announced the donation of a negative pressure isolation system to Ridge Hospital, Accra from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid program. The $1.5 million isolation system will provide critical care support for up to 30 COVID-19 patients, by isolating infectious patients to provide them safe care that prevents the spread of COVID-19 in a climate-controlled isolation area. The facility will be vital for the current management of COVID-19 cases, and in the long-term it is essential equipment needed to deliver good quality medical services.

These equipment donations follow the arrival of the United States’ donation of over 1.2 million Moderna vaccines to Ghana on September 4, 2021, the largest vaccine donation Ghana has received to date. The United States has already donated 125 million vaccines to more than 80 countries, including more than 26 million in Sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Government has provided well over $30 million to support Ghana’s COVID-19 response to address the immediate and medium-term effects of COVID-19 on the health, agriculture, and education sectors, and to support the hard-hit private sector. For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance around the world.

