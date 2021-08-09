Coronavirus - Gambia: Press release on the launch of Gambia COVID-19 test certification portal

The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that, it has launched an online platform that enables travellers leaving The Gambia access their certified test result . The aim is to facilitate receipt of test result timely and conveniently. Every intending traveller is required to pay the test fee of two thousand five hundred dalasi (D2,500.00) at the Eco Bank The Gambia Ltd, before his or her sample is collected at any of the two designated sites (Independence Stadium and around Brusubi trun table). Every traveller MUST present proof of payment (receipt) at sample collection site, before his or her required bio/personal data for electronic transmission is recorded.