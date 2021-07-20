Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The United States Announces Donation of 453,600 Doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to Ethiopia

These453,600 doses are part of the U.S. commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply to the world. We continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, and as President Biden has said, the United States will serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the world.We firmly believe that, working together, we can defeat COVID-19.

“From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.” — President Biden