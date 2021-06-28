Total: Laboratory Test: 2,857,048 Active Cases: 12,040 Total Cases: 275,974 Total Deaths: 4,315 Total Recovery: 259,617 Total Vaccinated: 2,003,226
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (28 June 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,144 Cases: 39 Severe Cases: 151 New Deaths: 1 Recovery: 573
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
