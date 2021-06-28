RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (28 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,144 Cases: 39 Severe Cases: 151 New Deaths: 1 Recovery: 573

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,857,048 Active Cases: 12,040 Total Cases: 275,974 Total Deaths: 4,315 Total Recovery: 259,617 Total Vaccinated: 2,003,226

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University

Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

Burna Boy wins BET's Best International Act award for the 3rd time in a row

TAMPAN bars directors from working with Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie wonders why Nigerian ladies are obsessed with plastic surgery

Obasanjo is wondering why anyone would believe that Buhari is dead

Ataga’s Murder: Family of Super TV CEO wants Police to go beyond arrest of suspect