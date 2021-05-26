RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (25 May 2021)

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Laboratory Test: 4,823

Cases: 282

Severe Cases: 466

New Deaths: 9

Recovery: 851

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,696,063 Active Cases: 34,052 Total Cases: 269,782 Total Deaths: 4,093 Total Recovery: 231,635 Total Vaccinated: 1,717,481

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

