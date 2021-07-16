RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (16 July 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,787 Cases: 93 Severe Cases: 129 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 31

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,946,793 Active Cases: 10,945 Total Cases: 277,536 Total Deaths: 4,352 Total Recovery: 262,237 Total Vaccinated: 2,111,842

