Total: Laboratory Test: 2,946,793 Active Cases: 10,945 Total Cases: 277,536 Total Deaths: 4,352 Total Recovery: 262,237 Total Vaccinated: 2,111,842
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (16 July 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,787 Cases: 93 Severe Cases: 129 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 31
