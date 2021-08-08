RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (07 August 2021)

Daily Laboratory Test: 7,302 Cases: 585 Severe Cases: 275 New Deaths: 6 Recovery: 87

Total Laboratory Test: 3,063,593 Active Cases: 14,932 Total Cases: 283,667 Total Deaths: 4,421 Total Recovery: 264,312 Total Vaccinated: 2,267,254

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

