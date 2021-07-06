Total: Laboratory Test: 2,894,491 Active Cases: 10,605 Total Cases: 276,598 Total Deaths: 4,335 Total Recovery: 261,656 Total Vaccinated: 2,049,573
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (06 July 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,837 Cases: 95 Severe Cases: 129 New Deaths: 3 Recovery: 500
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng