Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (04 August 2021)

Daily Laboratory Test: 5,916 Cases: 511 Severe Cases: 308 New Deaths: 8 Recovery: 123

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Total Laboratory Test: 3,040,755 Active Cases: 13,398 Total Cases: 281,811 Total Deaths: 4,403 Total Recovery: 264,008 Total Vaccinated: 2,250,893

