Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (03 August 2021)

Daily Laboratory Test: 6,297 Cases: 467 Severe Cases: 283 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 191

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total Laboratory Test: 3,034,839 Active Cases: 13,018 Total Cases: 281,300 Total Deaths: 4,395 Total Recovery: 263,885 Total Vaccinated: 2,227,813

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

