Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (29 July 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,803 Cases: 476 Severe Cases: 228 New Deaths: 5 Recovery: 326 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,006,482 Active Cases: 11,854 Total Cases: 279,629 Total Deaths: 4,381 Total Recovery: 263,392 Total Vaccinated: 2,204,417
