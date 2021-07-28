RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (28 July 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,093 Cases:233 Severe Cases: 225 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 98 Total: Laboratory Test: 2,999,679 Active Cases: 11,709 Total Cases: 279,153 Total Deaths: 4,376 Total Recovery: 263,066 Total Vaccinated: 2,197,813

