Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (18 August 2021)

Laboratory Test: 7,686 Cases: 985 Severe Cases: 448 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 417

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,134,967 Active Cases: 21,216 Total Cases: 291,803 Total Deaths: 4,505 Total Recovery: 266,080 Total Vaccinated: 2,332,368

