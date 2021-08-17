RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (17 August 2021)

Laboratory Test: 7,238 Cases: 856 Severe Cases: 4, 495 New Deaths: 6 Recovery: 74

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,127,281 Active Cases: 20,658 Total Cases: 290,818 Total Deaths: 4,495 Total Recovery: 265,663 Total Vaccinated: 2,326,531

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

