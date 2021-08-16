Total: Laboratory Test: 3,120,043 Active Cases: 19,882 Total Cases: 289,962 Total Deaths: 4,489 Total Recovery: 265,589 Total Vaccinated: 2,314,394
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (16 August 2021)
Laboratory Test: 5,173 Cases: 688 Severe Cases: 434 New Deaths: 11 Recovery: 218
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
