Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (13 August 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,430 Cases: 975 Severe Cases: 375 New Deaths: 8 Recovery: 262 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,104,151 Active Cases: 18,500 Total Cases: 288,159 Total Deaths: 4,460 Total Recovery: 265,197 Total Vaccinated: 2,311,076

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
