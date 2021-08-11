RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (11 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,789 Cases: 873 Severe Cases: 342 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 74 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,089,301 Active Cases: 16,962 Total Cases: 286,286 Total Deaths: 4,450 Total Recovery: 264,872 Total Vaccinated: 2,297,485

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Armed robbers took “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups

Sports Minister says the athlete who complained about having only one kit at the Olympics embarrassed Nigeria

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Army to free 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation

‘Yes, I smoke weed sometimes and so what’ - Abena Korkor fires back at A-Plus