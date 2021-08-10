RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (10 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,518 Cases: 882 Severe Cases: 324 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 125 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,082,512 Active Cases: 16,173 Total Cases: 285,413 Total Deaths: 4,440 Total Recovery: 264,798 Total Vaccinated: 2,291,339

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

House Speaker Gbajabiamila sneaks into Twitter Space room amid Buhari ban

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother introduces 4 new housemates

Nigerians heap praises on Ghana as parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana and UAE

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie