Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (10 August 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,518 Cases: 882 Severe Cases: 324 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 125 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,082,512 Active Cases: 16,173 Total Cases: 285,413 Total Deaths: 4,440 Total Recovery: 264,798 Total Vaccinated: 2,291,339
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng