Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (06 August 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,938 Cases: 584 Severe Cases: 276 New Deaths: 9 Recovery: 60 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,056,291 Active Cases: 14,440 Total Cases: 283,082 Total Deaths: 4,415 Total Recovery: 264,225 Total Vaccinated: 2,267,254
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng