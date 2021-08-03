RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (03 August 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,297 Cases: 467 Severe Cases: 283 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 191 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,034,839 Active Cases: 13,018 Total Cases: 281,300 Total Deaths: 4,395 Total Recovery: 263,885 Total Vaccinated: 2,227,813

