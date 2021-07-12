Total: Laboratory Test: 2,924,982 Active Cases: 10,770 Total Cases: 277,137 Total Deaths: 4,343 Total Recovery: 262,022 Total Vaccinated: 2,062,456
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (12 July 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,358 Cases: 66 Severe Cases: 121 New Deaths: 0 Recovery: 33
