RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (8 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 660 New confirmed cases: 16 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,680 Active cases: 94 Recoveries: 17,912 (6 new) Currently admitted: 10 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 674 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Estawini
Ministry of Health, Estawini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Estawini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Estawini
Ministry of Health, Estawini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

'Your ny*sh is the dirtiest in this industry'; Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay almost come to blows over 2-year old beef

Rap Fada accuses Kobby Rana of attempting to lick his manhood

“My heavily pregnant mum electrocuted 5 armed robbers” – Man recounts

Flying eagle drops snake on officer's moving car, returns to pick after it bit him

Lai Mohammed's mission to control social media in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Adunni Ade releases stunning photos to celebrate 39th birthday

Anxiety grips The Synagogue, Ikotun and environs following the death of Nigeria's foremost evangelist Prophet T.B Josuha [Pulse Report]