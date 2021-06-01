RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Update (31 May 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 474 New Confirmed Cases: 4 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 18,595 Active Cases: 48 Recoveries: 17,874 (7 new) Currently Admitted: 7 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 673 Total Vaccinated to Date: 35,227

